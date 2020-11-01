Horoscope for Nov. 1

Look at your options and consider your lifestyle. It's time to make a change that will encourage you to use all the knowledge and skills you have developed to reach a goal. Balance work, health, fitness and leisure time in order to ease stress.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Feeling safe and secure will help you plan for the future. If you are open to suggestions, you will find the path that brings you joy and peace of mind.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Make adjustments at home that will accommodate a loved one. Look for reasonable ways to make your life easier and less stressful. Romance will brighten things up.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put an end to an ongoing problem with a friend or relative. A change to how or where you live will lift your spirits. Don't take unnecessary risks or put up with poor behavior.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Think twice before making a change. Be on guard when dealing with shared expenses. Someone will have a problem sticking to a budget.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Keep an open mind. Arguing won't solve anything, but research and fair play will lead to common ground. A change to how you handle your finances will help you avoid loss.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Keep your head down and your feet moving forward. Trust in yourself and the people you love, and do what's best. Romance and personal gain are within reach.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Confusion will set in if you listen to outsiders. You can come up with a plan that will get you where you want to go. Embrace change and go for the gusto.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Pay more attention to the people you love. Spending time with friends and family will bring you closer together. A personal pick-me-up will brighten your day. Romance is favored.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — You have everything to gain by taking the initiative and following through with your plans. Refuse to let a disgruntled individual interfere in your life or make you miserable.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Use your charm to outmaneuver anyone trying to talk you into something that you don't want to do. Emotions will mount if you get involved in a costly joint venture. Romance is encouraged.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you go with the flow, you'll find yourself in a good position. Expand your knowledge, experience and connections. A friend, relative or youngster will play a role in a decision you make.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Keep your life simple. Avoid getting into a senseless disagreement with someone who will never see things your way. Put your time and effort into personal gain, self-improvement and romance.
