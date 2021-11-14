Horoscope for Nov. 14

How you handle change is up to you. Use your imagination, and you'll develop a plan that excites and inspires you to use your attributes uniquely and diversely. Reach out to people who encourage you to be bold, and you will find your purpose and place through exploration. Embrace romance and self-improvement projects.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Leave nothing to chance. Map out your course of action and do everything in your power to turn your thoughts and passion into a reality. Make consistent decisions that will take you where you want to go.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An outing or get-together with friends or relatives doesn't have to be costly. Taking a responsible position will encourage others to respect your insight and follow suit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change of plans will encourage you to move things around at home to accommodate what you want to pursue. Update your image, and it will give you a pick-me-up that will boost your confidence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Inconsistency is a problem. If you can't make up your mind, walk away. It's best to be safe. Look inward and revisit what makes you feel comfortable, happy and proud.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pay attention to detail when dealing with financial, emotional and medical matters. If change is required to get ahead, start initiating what's needed. Figure out what's essential, and you'll save money.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Gather information, ask for advice and touch base with important people. Don't jump to conclusions or decide things in haste. Bide your time to avoid a costly mistake. Adverse conditions may apply.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An unexpected emotional issue will surface if you don't get approval before making a change that affects others. Play by the rules to avoid negative feedback from someone you love and respect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take note of money matters, shared expenses and what you owe to others. You'll alleviate stress if you focus on finishing what you start and knowing where you stand.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Refuse to let your professional responsibilities ruin your downtime. Mellow out by doing something relaxing. A romantic encounter will ease stress and take your mind off what ails you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take a moment to recognize what others are going through, and it will be easier to avoid a no-win situation. Research something that interests you, and you'll find a novel way to pass your time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Plan something you can enjoy with a loved one. Kick back, relax and be open regarding your intentions. Start putting plans in motion, and you will feel the excitement mount. Update your image.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Organize and prepare for upcoming events. Keep the peace with a loved one, and you will save time, money and torment. Look for an affordable way to make personal improvements.

