Horoscope for Nov. 15

Aries (March 21-April 19) — You're on the right track. Don't let anyone stand between you and your goals. Treat a change as a new beginning and release yourself from past regrets. Romance is favored.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — The power of persuasion will help you get your way. Push yourself, but don't jeopardize your physical well-being. A partnership will lead to a stable future.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Prepare for the unexpected. Someone will play games with you if you are gullible. Do your homework and get your facts straight before you get into a debate. Take care of your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Your involvement in a cause will send you in an unfamiliar direction. Learn all you can, and use your intelligence and experience to make things happen. Partnerships are favored.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — You'll meet someone interesting if you participate in a worthy cause or take an online class that intrigues you. Share your feelings and concerns with a loved one.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take time to help a friend or relative. Be open to suggestions, willing to learn something new and eager to incorporate what you discover into your everyday routine.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Difficulties at home will leave you confused about your future and the changes coming down the pipeline. Take time to rethink your position. Share your thoughts and feelings with a loved one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0