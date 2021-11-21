Horoscope for Nov. 21

Lowering your stress will help you make better decisions, form strong relationships and live a healthy lifestyle. Aim to get along with everyone and make adjustments that give you the freedom to follow your heart and let your imagination run riot. Choose balance and equality over discord.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Damage control will help you address a tense situation with a friend, relative or loved one. Don't overreact when kindness and understanding are what's required. Affectionate gestures will be welcome.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Work with a loved one to make a difference. Talks will be spirited, but the result will be a beneficial and welcome change that allows you to plan for big things ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider what you can do to improve your chance to excel or head in a direction that excites you. A change you make to your resume or qualifications will pay off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Your ideas will exceed your budget. Consider what's important and how to satisfy what you want while staying within your means. Offering an incentive to someone will help close the gap.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotions will be difficult to control. If you want to get things done without conflicts or setbacks, stick to the truth. Search for common ground when working with others, and you will find a path that satisfies everyone.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Touch base with someone you find motivating. The enthusiasm you gain from a spirited conversation will help you take care of unfinished business and move on to exciting opportunities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Distance yourself from unfavorable situations, and you'll get a better glimpse of what's happening. Look for a way to minimize spending that still enables you to get what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Step back and review what's happening. Look at what's trending, and consider how you can utilize your skills, knowledge and experience to get ahead. Stay focused on what's viable and promising.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't be fooled by the hype. Ask questions, then sift through information that will help you make a good decision. Taking a risk with your health or finances will cause undue stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Set high standards and don't budge, regardless of what others do or say. Follow your heart and do what's best for you. Discipline will come in handy when dealing with temptation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put your emotions aside and be realistic. A change in pace, living arrangements or the crowd you hang out with will help you get back on track. Don't be fooled by someone trying to push you in the wrong direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend time with people who bring out the best in you. Activities that motivate you to take care of yourself will give you a new lease on life. A healthy diet and a good exercise routine are encouraged.

