Horoscope for Nov. 29

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — A change of heart will lead you in a better direction. Consider what you want to do, and get started. Don't let uncertainty hold you back. Romance is on the rise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Pay attention to what's going on around you. You may have to intervene if someone is misrepresenting a situation that involves you. Do your part and carry on.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Size up what you can accomplish, and get started. Worrying about what others do will hold you back. Put your best foot forward, and do what you can to live up to your own expectations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Join the front line of a cause you believe in. Fight for your rights and for those less fortunate or unable to fend for themselves.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Find a new way to reach out to people. An unexpected offer will encourage you to start something new. Romance is favored. How you treat people will affect your productivity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take your anger and replace it with compassion and understanding. Sitting on the fence will not help you make a decision, but research and open discussions will.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Discuss personal plans with a loved one. Be open to suggestions and willing to compromise. An unexpected offer will encourage you to leave the past behind and embark on something new and exciting.

