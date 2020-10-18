Horoscope for Oct. 18

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20) — Do what you can to help others. Volunteer your services, but be reluctant to make a cash donation or pay for someone else's mistake. Romance is encouraged.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Make the most of your day. Steer clear of situations that will lead to trouble. Put the past in its place and focus on future possibilities. Keep a loved one in the loop.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Embrace change. Look for opportunities and make peace with a loved one. Use your connections to further your interests. Romance is favored.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to let anyone talk you into something sketchy. Protect your reputation and status by not sharing personal information. Honesty and integrity will be necessary to avoid an unsavory situation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Teaming up with someone will test your patience. Set ground rules before you get involved in a joint venture. Don't give away your ideas prematurely.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — A change at home may not be to your liking. Don't fight the inevitable. Look for an alternative that will encourage new beginnings. A physical challenge will help you blow off steam.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Say what's on your mind and find out where you stand. Taking control of a situation will help you resolve unfinished business. Once you've established your position, you can enjoy quality time with a loved one.

