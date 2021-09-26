Horoscope for Sept. 26

Take the initiative to learn and gain respect among your peers. Broaden your horizons and speak up boldly and with conviction. You can achieve what you set out to do if you are diligent and push forward without losing interest or veering off in unnecessary directions. You'll make a lasting impression if you maintain a steady pace forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Congregate with like-minded people. Organize an event with friends and family. Take the initiative to put plans into motion, and you will reap the rewards. Leave nothing to chance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Work quietly behind the scenes to eliminate interference. Offering too much information will give others an advantage that can hinder your plans. Put a unique spin on the moves you make.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Emotions will surface if you aren't straight with someone. Don't get caught in another's dilemma. A direct approach to life, love and happiness will serve you well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Listen more and pontificate less. Find out how others feel and think before you try to take charge. If you want to change, go about it systematically. Look for incentives.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make home and family priorities. Spend more time and money improving your surroundings and making your place inviting and entertaining. Don't get thrown by a change someone makes.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotions will surface if you get into a discussion with a friend or relative. Limit how much personal information you share to avoid being put in an awkward position. Concentrate on being your best.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Lead the way, and don't look back. If you know what you want, nothing will stand in your way. Strive for perfection and use your intellect to dazzle those who can help you obtain your objective.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be reluctant to share too much too soon. Make sure you have everything under control and are fully prepared to negotiate with anyone who tries to take ownership of something you have done by yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Present what you have to offer. If you let someone stifle your plans, you will have regrets. Trust and believe in your ability to reach your destination on your own. Expand your mind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't argue a moot point. You'll gain respect and encourage others to see things your way by taking ownership of your beliefs and following through with your plans, regardless of what others think.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Gather all the information required to make a good decision. Team up with someone who shares your ideologies, and together you will develop a foolproof plan that helps you both excel.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep your emotions tucked away in a safe place. The less you reveal, the easier it will be to put things in place to overcome any adversity you face. Initiate a positive personal change.

