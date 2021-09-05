Horoscope for Sept. 5

Get ready to implement all the changes you want to make. Consider what needs updating, then start the ball rolling. Get your facts straight and papers in order, and put a smile on your face as you head in a direction that will encourage you to explore what life has to offer. An open mind will lead to happiness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Do some research, and you'll find something that motivates you to improve your lifestyle. A change of heart will help you discover what you want to do next and give you the nerve to do it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Socializing and exploring what life has to offer will set your imagination free to explore the possibilities ahead of you. Take responsibility for your happiness, and follow your heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take responsibility for your life and what you are up against, and you'll realize what's required to turn things around. Stop hesitating and start knocking off what's on your to-do list.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You'll have decisions to make and people to deal with who are challenging but worth your while. Don't back down; if you want something, go after it wholeheartedly. It's time to let go of the past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Think outside the box, and you'll come up with a plan that will make your life easier. Set anyone straight who tries to talk you into something extravagant, and you'll prosper.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Good things are heading your way. Discuss your plans with someone you respect, and the input you receive will give you the incentive to pursue your goal. A moneymaking deal will pan out.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A chance to turn something you want to do into an adventure will attract attention and encourage someone you find inspiring to join you in your pursuit of happiness.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You have more opportunities than you realize. Connect with someone who shares your interests or direction. You'll be offered valuable information that can lead to an exciting position.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Spend more time on self-improvement and less time trying to get others to see things your way. Attending social events with a charitable component will have an impact on how others treat you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to the truth and question anything that sounds unrealistic. Pay attention to what others have to say, and you'll be privy to information that can help you advance. Spend some time with a loved one.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Act more and talk less. If you make promises you cannot keep, you will put a dent in your reputation. Learn from your past experiences with joint ventures, contracts and medical issues.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Absorb what's going on around you, and offset negativity in whatever way you can. Look at your options, then consider how to use your skills and qualifications to suit changing trends.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0