Discipline will lead to new and exciting opportunities. Engage in activities and events geared toward advancement, knowledge and connecting with helpful people. Position yourself to get ahead, and you will outmaneuver any competition you encounter this year. Embrace life wholeheartedly, and you will attract upbeat individuals who have something to offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider your options and budget. Plan your actions and select people you know you can count on to assist you. Once you put a plan in place, it will be easy to expand your ideas and reach your goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An unexpected change at home or to an important relationship will push you to follow your instincts and your heart. Now's the time to be decisive. Let go of the past, and don't look back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Listen and observe. The signs and signals are there, but if you neglect to consider how a friend or relative feels, you will encounter an emotional challenge. Focus on being mindful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll have insight into money matters, joint ventures and how best to handle situations that require honesty and integrity. Express your feelings with precision and detail.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Progressive action will bring about change. Be sure it's what you want before you start something you cannot reverse. Disclose your motives to avoid backlash. Romance is in the stars.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your creative energy to work for you. A project you want to pursue will perk you up and encourage you to contact someone who shares your interests. A reunion will help you put the past behind you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Nurture essential relationships. The discussions you have will open your mind to various ideas and encourage you to make a change that offers financial opportunities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- It's OK to be different, but not OK to be disruptive or take chances with your money or your health. Do what's right and best for everyone, and you'll avoid problems that can affect your reputation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You've got this. Whatever you sign up for will benefit you one way or another. Don't hesitate to indulge in something that offers experience and wisdom. What you learn will give you strength and determination.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Rethink your strategy, and don't sign up for something that doesn't suit your needs. Focus on what's important to you and explore how to use your skills in diverse and meaningful ways.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Dance the dance, feel the music, make your move and live life your way. It's up to you to take control and do whatever it takes to keep negativity at bay. Choose personal growth.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Do something that engages the mind, body and soul. Self-improvement, personal growth and making life adjustments that give you a boost and point you in a direction that eases stress are encouraged.

