Uncertainty will limit what you can accomplish. Rely on your intuition, and you will find the path that leads to self-improvement, satisfaction and purpose. Change is heading your way, and knowing what makes you happy will help you pick a path that allows you to use your attributes to make your mark and reach your personal and professional goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 23) -- Investigate what's available to you. Ask questions and push for answers. Be secretive regarding your intentions until you have all the information you require to put your plan in motion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 24-Dec. 22) -- Draw on the experience you have gained over the years, not on secondhand information from an unknown source. Pay attention to detail and trust the facts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Improvements geared toward comfort and convenience will encourage you to spend more time at home. A sufficient workspace will enable you to develop an idea and turn it into an opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Slow down and make sure you have enough resources available to finish what you start. It's essential to have a well-thought-out plan in place if you want to avoid an expensive mistake.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Sharing too much information too soon will put you in a vulnerable position. Take care of every detail and protect your plans from anyone who could try to stand in your way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Personal growth will lead to a positive change of attitude. Spend time with a loved one, and you'll gain perspective regarding your relationship and where it's heading. Discuss your plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take part in something that excites you. An adventure, challenge or unique experience will give you the boost you need and encourage you to push harder to achieve something big.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Use discretion when dealing with personal relationships. Someone will use persuasive tactics that put you in a compromising position. Do your homework; get the lowdown on any newcomer who grabs your attention.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Reach out to someone you don't get to spend enough time with. Exciting, evolving information will help you make a personal decision. Limit social activities that can affect your financial situation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Handle your money wisely. Spending lavishly on something you don't need will put you in a tight spot. Set a budget and stick to your plan. A problem with an older relative will cause difficulties.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Share your thoughts and feelings, and you'll find out where you stand. It's important to know what's possible before you start making changes that will affect your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Invest in your security. Put your money in a safe place, and it will ease stress and give you a chance to rethink how to best move forward. A stable home environment will boost your spirits.

