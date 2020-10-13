On TV Today 10/14/20

BASEBALL
5 p.m.;NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers;FS1
7:40 p.m.;ALCS: Astros vs. Rays;TBS
FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;Coastal Carolina at Louisiana;ESPN
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.;UEFA: Netherlands vs. Italy;ESPN2
