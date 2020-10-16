On TV Today 10/17/20

AUTO RACING
3 p.m.;Truck: The Clean Harbors 200;Fox
6 p.m.;Xfinity: The Kansas Lottery 300;NBCSN
BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.;ALCS: Astros vs. Rays (if necessary);TBS
3:30 p.m.;NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers (if necessary);FS1
FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;Clemson at Georgia Tech;ABC
11 a.m.;Kansas at West Virginia;Fox
11 a.m.;Auburn at South Carolina;ESPN
11 a.m.;Nayv at East Carolina;ESPN2
1:30 p.m.;Louisville at Notre Dame;NBC
2:30 p.m.;UCF at Memphis;ABC
2:30 p.m.;Mississippi at Arkansas;ESPN2
3 p.m.;Texas A&M at Mississippi State;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;North Carolina at Florida State;ABC
6:30 p.m.;Southern Miss at UTEP;ESPN2
7 p.m.;Georgia at Alabama;CBS
GOLF
1:30 p.m.;Champions: Dominion Energy Classic;Golf
4 p.m.;PGA: The CJ Cup;Golf
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN
8:55 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN
11:30 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN
