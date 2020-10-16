 Skip to main content
On TV Today 10/17/20
On TV Today 10/17/20

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.;Truck: The Clean Harbors 200;Fox

6 p.m.;Xfinity: The Kansas Lottery 300;NBCSN

BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.;ALCS: Astros vs. Rays (if necessary);TBS

3:30 p.m.;NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers (if necessary);FS1

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;Clemson at Georgia Tech;ABC

11 a.m.;Kansas at West Virginia;Fox

11 a.m.;Auburn at South Carolina;ESPN

11 a.m.;Nayv at East Carolina;ESPN2 

1:30 p.m.;Louisville at Notre Dame;NBC

2:30 p.m.;UCF at Memphis;ABC

2:30 p.m.;Mississippi at Arkansas;ESPN2

3 p.m.;Texas A&M at Mississippi State;ESPN 

6:30 p.m.;North Carolina at Florida State;ABC

6:30 p.m.;Southern Miss at UTEP;ESPN2

7 p.m.;Georgia at Alabama;CBS

GOLF

1:30 p.m.;Champions: Dominion Energy Classic;Golf

4 p.m.;PGA: The CJ Cup;Golf

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN

8:55 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN

11:30 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN

 

