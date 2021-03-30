 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 3/31/21
0 comments

On TV Today 3/31/21

  • 0

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;Heat at Pacers;BSMW

6:45 p.m.;Mavericks at Celtics;ESPN

9 p.m.;Bulls at Suns;NBCSCH

9 p.m.;Bucks at Lakers;ESPN

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;Flyers at Sabres;NBCSN

9 p.m.;Kings at Golden Knights;NBCSN

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;FIFA: Poland at England;ESPN2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News