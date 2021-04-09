 Skip to main content
On TV Today 4/10/21
On TV Today 4/10/21

Saturday

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;AMA Supercross: World Championship;NBC

6:30 p.m.;NASCAR: Maximum Pain Relief 500;FS1

BASEBALL

Noon;Yankees at Rays;MLB

1 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals;BSMW

1 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH

3 p.m.;Athletics at Astros;FS1

5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee

6 p.m.;Phillies at Braves;MLB

9:30 p.m.;Nationals at Dodgers;MLB

BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.;Lakers at Nets;ABC

FOOTBALL

2 p.m.;Alabama A&M at Jackson State;ESPN

5 p.m.;Delaware at Delaware State;ESPN2

GOLF

2 p.m.;The Masters, third round;CBS

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Blue Jackets;NBCSCH

6 p.m.;NCAA: St. Cloud St. vs. UMass;ESPN

7 p.m.;Wild at Blues;BSMW

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.;Arkansas Derby;NBCSN

SOCCER

9 a.m.;Aston Villa at Liverpool;NBCSN

Noon;Women friendly: U.S. vs. Sweden;Fox

11:30 a.m.;Chelsea at Crystal Palace;NBC

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.;Alabama at Arkansas;ESPN2

1 p.m.;Duke at Florida State;ESPN2

3 p.m.;UCLA at Oregon;ESPN2

Sunday

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;AMA Supercross: World Championship;NBC

6:30 p.m.;NASCAR: Maximum Pain Relief 500;FS1

BASEBALL

Noon;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee

Noon;Yankees at Rays;MLB

Noon;Virginia at Clemson;ESPN2 

1 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals;BSMW

1 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH

3 p.m.;Nationals at Dodgers;MLB 

3 p.m.;Ohio State at Michigan;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Phillies at Braves;ESPN

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;Bulls at Timberwolves;NBCSCH

BOWLING

1 p.m.;PBA: The U.S. Open;FS1

CURLING

5 p.m.;Men's World Championship;NBCSN

GOLF

1 p.m.;The Masters, third round;CBS

Monday

BASEBALL

1 p.m.;Red Sox at Twins;MLB

6:30 p.m.;Nationals at Cardinals;BSMW

6:30 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;MSN

9 p.m.;Indians at White Sox (joined in progress);NBCSCH

BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m.;Lakers at Knicks;ESPN

7:55 p.m.;Bulls at Grizzlies;NBCSCH+

9:05 p.m.;Nuggets at Warriors;ESPN

GOLF

6 p.m.;Western Intercollegiate;GOLF

HOCKEY

5:55 p.m.;Blackhawks at Blue Jackets;FSMW

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.;West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton;NBCSCH

TENNIS

8 a.m.;Rolex Monte Carlo Classic;BSMW

