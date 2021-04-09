On TV Today 4/10/21

Saturday
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;AMA Supercross: World Championship;NBC
6:30 p.m.;NASCAR: Maximum Pain Relief 500;FS1
BASEBALL
Noon;Yankees at Rays;MLB
1 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals;BSMW
1 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH
3 p.m.;Athletics at Astros;FS1
5:30 p.m.;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee
6 p.m.;Phillies at Braves;MLB
9:30 p.m.;Nationals at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.;Lakers at Nets;ABC
FOOTBALL
2 p.m.;Alabama A&M at Jackson State;ESPN
5 p.m.;Delaware at Delaware State;ESPN2
GOLF
2 p.m.;The Masters, third round;CBS
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blackhawks at Blue Jackets;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;NCAA: St. Cloud St. vs. UMass;ESPN
7 p.m.;Wild at Blues;BSMW
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.;Arkansas Derby;NBCSN
SOCCER
9 a.m.;Aston Villa at Liverpool;NBCSN
Noon;Women friendly: U.S. vs. Sweden;Fox
11:30 a.m.;Chelsea at Crystal Palace;NBC
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.;Alabama at Arkansas;ESPN2
1 p.m.;Duke at Florida State;ESPN2
3 p.m.;UCLA at Oregon;ESPN2
Sunday
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;AMA Supercross: World Championship;NBC
6:30 p.m.;NASCAR: Maximum Pain Relief 500;FS1
BASEBALL
Noon;Cubs at Pirates;Marquee
Noon;Yankees at Rays;MLB
Noon;Virginia at Clemson;ESPN2
1 p.m.;Brewers at Cardinals;BSMW
1 p.m.;Royals at White Sox;NBCSCH
3 p.m.;Nationals at Dodgers;MLB
3 p.m.;Ohio State at Michigan;ESPN2
6 p.m.;Phillies at Braves;ESPN
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;Bulls at Timberwolves;NBCSCH
BOWLING
1 p.m.;PBA: The U.S. Open;FS1
CURLING
5 p.m.;Men's World Championship;NBCSN
GOLF
1 p.m.;The Masters, third round;CBS
Monday
BASEBALL
1 p.m.;Red Sox at Twins;MLB
6:30 p.m.;Nationals at Cardinals;BSMW
6:30 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;MSN
9 p.m.;Indians at White Sox (joined in progress);NBCSCH
BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.;Lakers at Knicks;ESPN
7:55 p.m.;Bulls at Grizzlies;NBCSCH+
9:05 p.m.;Nuggets at Warriors;ESPN
GOLF
6 p.m.;Western Intercollegiate;GOLF
HOCKEY
5:55 p.m.;Blackhawks at Blue Jackets;FSMW
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.;West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton;NBCSCH