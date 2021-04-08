On TV Today 4/9/21 Apr 8, 2021 14 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AUTO RACING7 p.m.;Xfinity: The Cook Out 250;FS1BASEBALL3 p.m.;Nationals at Dodgers;MLB6 p.m.;Phillies at Braves;MLB9:30 p.m.;Reds at Diamondbacks;MLBBASKETBALL7 p.m.;Bulls at Hawks;NBCSCHGOLF 2 p.m.;The Masters, first round;ESPNHOCKEY 7 p.m.;Wild at Blues;BSMW 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Diamondbacks Golf Basketball Baseball Dodgers National Bull Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Sports-tv-radio On TV Today 4/3/21 Apr 2, 2021 Saturday Sports-tv-radio On TV Today 4/8/21 Apr 7, 2021 BASEBALL Sports-tv-radio On TV Today 4/6/21 Apr 5, 2021 BASEBALL