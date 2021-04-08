 Skip to main content
On TV Today 4/9/21
On TV Today 4/9/21

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.;Xfinity: The Cook Out 250;FS1

BASEBALL

3 p.m.;Nationals at Dodgers;MLB

6 p.m.;Phillies at Braves;MLB

9:30 p.m.;Reds at Diamondbacks;MLB

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;Bulls at Hawks;NBCSCH

GOLF

2 p.m.;The Masters, first round;ESPN

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Wild at Blues;BSMW

