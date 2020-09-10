 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On TV Today 9/11/20
0 comments

On TV Today 9/11/20

  • 0

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.;Xfinity: The GoBowling 250;NBCSN 

BASEBALL

4 p.m.;Phillies at Marlins;MLB

5 p.m.;Braves at Nationals;FS1 

7 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;FSM

7 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;MARQ

7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH

8:30 p.m.;Mariners at Diamondbacks;MLB

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Nuggets vs. Clippers;TNT

8 p.m.;Celtics vs. Raptors;TNT 

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 13;NBCSN

GOLF

11 a.m.;LPGA: ANA Inspiration;Golf

3 p.m.;PGA: Safeway Open;Golf

6 p.m.;LPGA: ANA Inspiration;Golf 

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Lightning vs. Islanders;NBCSN

TENNIS

11 a.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2

3 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News