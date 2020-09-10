On TV Today 9/11/20

AUTO RACING
6 p.m.;Xfinity: The GoBowling 250;NBCSN
BASEBALL
4 p.m.;Phillies at Marlins;MLB
5 p.m.;Braves at Nationals;FS1
7 p.m.;Reds at Cardinals;FSM
7 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;MARQ
7 p.m.;Tigers at White Sox;NBCSCH
8:30 p.m.;Mariners at Diamondbacks;MLB
BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Nuggets vs. Clippers;TNT
8 p.m.;Celtics vs. Raptors;TNT
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.;Tour de France: Stage 13;NBCSN
GOLF
11 a.m.;LPGA: ANA Inspiration;Golf
3 p.m.;PGA: Safeway Open;Golf
6 p.m.;LPGA: ANA Inspiration;Golf
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Lightning vs. Islanders;NBCSN
TENNIS
11 a.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN2
3 p.m.;U.S. Open;ESPN
