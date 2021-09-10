 Skip to main content
Putting it all together: Pana overwhelms Gillespie 44-13

Impressive was a ready adjective for Pana's 44-13 throttling of Gillespie in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Pana's force showed as it carried a 30-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' offense darted to a 21-7 lead over the Miners at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

