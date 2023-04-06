DECATUR — The Decatur Quilters Guild will hold its 41st Quilt Fest, “We Quilt our Town,” Friday April 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center, downtown Decatur. Admission is $8.

Author Jennifer Chiaverini will be a guest speaker at 10 a.m. Saturday. Chiaverini is author of The Elm Creek Quilt series and many historical fiction books such as Switchboard Soldiers, The Women’s March, and Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker. Admission to the Quilt Show is required to attend her presentation.

Quilt Fest will feature fabric and quilting related vendors offering specials and demonstrations. There will also be a sew-along project, "Quilts for the Veteran", for attendees to sit and sew a block. The Guild gift boutique will be open, as well as door prizes throughout the two-day event and a silent auction offering quilts and quality hand-sewn projects with proceeds going to Project Read, a local organization focusing on literacy. Quilt appraisals by Lynn Contri will be available by appointment throughout the event.

“We Quilt our Town” is a judged show and is open to all quilters. There is a special category just for kids quilts as well with prizes awarded for best quilt. To submit a quilt for the judged show, find the registration forms at www.decaturquiltersguild.com.

The Quilt Auction will held at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, conducted by auctioneer Andy Black, in the arena during the Quilt Fest so all may attend with admission. Quilts and items will be available for review and inspection both Friday and Saturday up until the auction. Anyone is welcome to submit a quilt for the auction and a reserve purchase price may be set. Items may be finished quilts, unfinished quilt tops, quilted or embroidered projects. Quilters will receive 70% of the proceeds. Registration forms can be found at the Guild’s website.

The Raffle Quilt for 2023 is called “Our Town”. Tickets are available from any member at $1 each or 6 for $5 and will be available at the event.