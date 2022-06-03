Red, White & Blue Days to feature Bruce Springsteen tribute act

CHARLESTON — A 2022 Red, White & Blue Days featuring a Bruce Springsteen tribute act, parade, local food vendors and other festivities is a less than a month away.

"We are pretty excited this year about having a Bruce Springsteen tribute band," said Betty Coffin, a member of the Fourth of July celebration committee. She said Springsteen's music, including "Born in the USA" and "Glory Days," will be a good fit for a July 4 show.

Coffrin said tribute artist Matt Ryan looks and sounds like Springsteen in his Bruce in the USA show, in which his musicians recreate the E Street Band. She said the celebration's organizers decided to book a tribute artist again after having success last year with Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac cover act.

Bruce in the USA's free concert at 8 p.m. July 4 in Morton Park, following a classic rock opening act by Rick K & The Road Trip at 6 p.m., will be the headlining event for a celebration that has grown to five days.

Red, White & Blue Days will begin with the Harold Hackett Memorial Bingo games at 2-5 p.m. June 26 at the Charleston VFW post. Coffrin said proceeds from the games and other Fourth of July committee fundraisers help pay for the free concerts.

"That post has worked really hard to make the bingo a great event," Coffrin said.

The festivities will continue with the Charleston Community Band's "Patriotic Salute" concert at 7:30 p.m. June 30 at the Kiwanis Park amphitheater and Red, White & Blue Days' car and bike show from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 2 at Morton Park.

Food vendors and inflatable games will be offered starting at 3 p.m. July 3 and 10 a.m. July 4 at Morton Park, including the Fourth of July committee's all you can eat ice cream. Coffrin said all of the food vendors are local community groups that use the proceeds to help fund their programs. In addition, the American Legion will hold a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. July 4.

Other festivities will include the Coles County Farmer of the Year Award presentation at 7:30 p.m. July 3 at Morton Park. On July 4 there will be the , Coles County Habitat for Humanity's 4 on the 4th foot race at 7:30 a.m., the Coles County Arts Council's Chalk-in chalk art contest from 9 a.m.-noon and the Coles County 4-H Spin Club Ped Parade at 9:30 a.m.

The celebration will culminate July 4 with the parade at 1 p.m., the bell ringing ceremony at Morton Park's Liberty Bell replica at 2:15 p.m., and the Charleston-Mattoon fireworks at dusk at the Coles County Memorial Airport.

