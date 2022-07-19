Registration open for 2022 Casey In Action 5K Fun Run/Walk

CASEY — Registration is open for Casey In Action’s annual "KZ 5K" set for 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 featuring a route through downtown Casey featuring Big Things, including most of Casey’s World’s Largest items. Race Chair Jenny Winschief has finalized the chip-timed 3.1-mile course to begin at 200 E. Main Street next to the World’s Largest Rocking Chair.

Check our Facebook page CIA KZ5K for information. A printable registration form is included and can be submitted with payment to Casey In Action, PO Box 163, Casey, IL 62420. Visit getmeregistered.com/kz5k to register online by midnight (CDT) Thursday, Sept. 1.

A race t-shirt is guaranteed for pre-registrants who register by Aug. 15. In person registration is also available from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 and from 6 to 6:30 a.m. race day on the porch of Whitling Whimsy, 107 E. Main St. for the 7 a.m. start of the race.

Race packets for pre-registrants will be available Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, also on the porch of Whitling Whimsy. Awards will be given for fastest male and female (overall) and first and second male and female in each age group.

Net proceeds will benefit CIA’s community projects, the Casey Popcorn Festival and Big Things in a Small Town. While in Casey, be sure to enjoy the annual Popcorn Festival – four fun filled days of activities and entertainment in Casey’s Fairview Park – and Casey’s big things, along with a vibrant downtown of small shops and cafes. For more information visit bigthingssmalltown.com and popcornfestival.net.

For race related questions, please visit our Facebook Page – CIA KZ5K, or contact by email: ciakz5k@gmail.com. Casey In Action is a 501c3 nonprofit grassroots group that practices strategic doing to facilitate community improvements in the Casey, Illinois area.