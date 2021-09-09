 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Riverton and Springfield Lutheran duel to a tie 3-3

  • Updated
  • 0

The action reached an impasse when Riverton and Springfield Lutheran struggled to a 3-3 tie for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 9.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Hawks and the Crusaders settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.

It were a nail-biter in the second half when the Hawks and the Crusaders both had the scoreboard blinking in a 3-3 knot.

Recently on September 3 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Normal Calvary Christian in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News