Rochester knocks off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 45-41

  • Updated
  • 0

Rochester poked just enough holes in Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's defense to garner a taut 45-41 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10. .

Rochester's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-13 points differential.

The Rockets' edge showed as they carried a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets' offense jumped to a 28-21 lead over the Cyclones at halftime.

The Cyclones started on steady ground by forging a 21-14 lead over the Rockets at the end of the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Rochester faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Lanphier on August 27 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.

