Rochester knocks off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 45-41

Rochester poked just enough holes in Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's defense to garner a taut 45-41 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10. .
Rochester's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-13 points differential.
The Rockets' edge showed as they carried a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rockets' offense jumped to a 28-21 lead over the Cyclones at halftime.
The Cyclones started on steady ground by forging a 21-14 lead over the Rockets at the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Rochester faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Lanphier on August 27 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
