Rural King asks city to annex, rezone 40 acres north of its distribution center

MATTOON — Rural King has petitioned for the city to annex and rezone approximately 40 acres of farmland north of the company's distribution center along West DeWitt Avenue.

The Mattoon Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a hearing on this petition, filed on behalf of Rural King by property owner First Mid Wealth Management Co., during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. The property is on the east side of Coles County Road 300E.

In addition to the annexation request, the petition asks that the property be rezoned from RS suburban zoning district status to C4 general commercial zoning district. The agenda describes the meeting as a "Public hearing for annexation and rezoning CR 300 E on the west side of Rural King for the expansion of Rural King distribution center."

Brock Ashley, vice president of business development for Rural King, said the company does not have any specific plans for the 40 acres in the annexation request north of its distribution center and corporate office, 4216 DeWitt Ave. He said this additional ground would give Rural King flexibility and the room necessary to continue to service its customers in rural markets across the country.

"As a company we are always looking for continual growth opportunities. We are very thankful that the city of Mattoon and Coles County have been our home since 1960," Ashley said. "We are very grateful to get to continue to live out our purpose which is to 'Live with and serve the people of rural America.'"

Rural King was founded in Mattoon in 1960. The company reports that it has since grown to include more than 100 farm, home and general merchandise stores in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia. The company's flagship Mattoon store moved in early 2019 from the DeWitt Avenue site to the Cross County Mall, which Rural King purchased in 2017.

The Mattoon Code Enforcement Office is still finalizing its recommendation on the annexation and rezoning petition for the 40 acres along the east side of 300E. The commission's recommendation will be forwarded to the Mattoon City Council for final consideration.

