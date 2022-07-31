Selah Brimner crowned as Miss Coles County Fair Queen

CHARLESTON — Selah Brimner was crowned as Miss Coles County Fair Queen on Sunday at the conclusion of the opening day of the 2022 fair.

"I'm so thankful of this opportunity," Brimner said to the grandstand crowd as she prepared to embark on a year that will include competing in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant.

Brimner, a 20-year-old Lake Land College student, also will present Coles County 4-H Fair prize ribbons and help in other ways at the fair alongside newly crowned Junior Miss Ayla Traub and Little Miss Finely Stewart. Brimner, who is the daughter of Thad and Cathy Brimner, said she looks forward to seeing community members at the fair.

The Miss Coles County pageant also included Sarah McEvers being named as first runner-up, and Makayla Davis being named as Miss Congeniality and second runner-up.