Shelbyville designs winning blueprint on Clinton 40-29

Shelbyville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Clinton 40-29 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Rams fought to a 16-14 intermission margin at the Maroons' expense.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Shelbyville and Clinton settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
In recent action on August 27, Clinton faced off against Lincoln and Shelbyville took on Toledo Cumberland on August 27 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For a full recap, click here.
