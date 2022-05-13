Arthur Third Saturday Market scheduled

ARTHUR — The next Arthur Third Saturday Bazaar at the Otto Center, scheduled from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, welcomes the ladies from the Rainbow Hearts Center of Arthur.

The Center accommodates Amish children with various handicaps and disabilities. They will be serving a lunch to benefit the Center. The menu varies from month to month but cheese soup, cakes and cinnamon rolls.

Onsite vendors will be selling such homemade crafts as woodworking items, candles, soaps, dried fruits, tumblers, embroidered towels, tee-shirts, aprons, and house plants, along with your favorite direct sales and award winning honey.

Due to no internet service at the Otto Center, the market can only accept cash and checks.

The Otto Center, is located at 2508 CR 1800E, Arthur.

