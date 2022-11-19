Shopping
Best Antique/Consignment/Thrift Store
- Home Again Consignment Shop - Winner
- Hattie Mae Designs - Favorite
- Copper Eagle - Favorite
Best Appliance Store
- Card's Appliance Sales & Service - Winner
- Charleston Appliance Center - Favorite
- Broadway Appliance and Home Center - Favorite
Best Bicycle Shop
Best Clothing Boutique
- Hissy Fit & Fabulous Boutique - Winner
- A Broke Mom's Side Hustle - Favorite
- Hattie Mae Designs - Favorite
Best Flooring Store
- Jake's Discount Flooring, Cabinets & Storage - Winner
- The Home Depot - Favorite
- Parrish Carpet Sales, Inc. - Favorite
Best Flower Shop
- Mattoon Flower Shop, Inc. - Winner
- Lake Land Floral - Favorite
- Bells Flower Corner - Favorite
Best Fresh Produce
- ALDI - Winner
- County Market - Favorite
- Rick & Nelda Campbell - Favorite
Best Furniture Store
- Richey's Furniture - Winner
- Slumberland Furniture - Favorite
- Big Lots - Favorite
Best Gaming
- GameStop - Winner
- Belly's - Favorite
- Veterans of Foreign Wars - Favorite
Best Gas Station
- Casey's - Winner
- Lambo's - Favorite
- MotoMart Mattoon - Favorite
Best Grocery Store
- ALDI - Winner
- County Market - Favorite
- Aldi in Charleston - Favorite
Best Home Improvement/Hardware Store
- The Home Depot - Winner
- Charleston Ace Hardware - Favorite
- Kirchner Building Centers - Favorite
Best Jewelry Store
- Towne Square Jewelers - Winner
- Shores Jewelry - Favorite
- Spilled Milk Keepsakes - Favorite
Best Liquor Store
- Gateway Liquors - Winner
- Express Drive Thru - Favorite
- Harry's - Mattoon - Favorite
Best Locally Owned Business
- Morgan's Meat Market - Winner
- Milk and Honey Coffee House - Favorite
- Broke Moms Side Hustle - Favorite
Best Lumber Store
- Kirchner Building Centers - Winner
- Kull Lumber Company Inc - Favorite
- Graber Building Supply of Arcola - Favorite
Best Optical Shop
- Lifetime Eye Care - Winner
- All About Eyes - Mattoon - Favorite
- Scott A. Clarke, OD - Favorite
Best Paint Store
- Sherwin-Williams Paint Store - Winner
- The Home Depot - Favorite
- Charleston Ace Hardware - Favorite
Best Place for Garden/Nursery Products
- deBuhr's Seed & Feed - Winner
- The Home Depot - Favorite
- Rural King - Favorite
Best Shoe Store
- Mack Moore Shoes - Winner
- Shoe Sensation - Favorite
Best Wine Selection
- County Market - Winner
- Gateway Liquors - Favorite
- Express Drive Thru - Favorite
