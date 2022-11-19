 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From the JG-TC Readers’ Choice 2022: See all the winners series
Best Antique/Consignment/Thrift Store

  • Home Again Consignment Shop - Winner
  • Hattie Mae Designs - Favorite
  • Copper Eagle - Favorite

Best Appliance Store

  • Card's Appliance Sales & Service - Winner
  • Charleston Appliance Center - Favorite
  • Broadway Appliance and Home Center - Favorite

Best Bicycle Shop

  • Bike & Hike - Winner

Best Clothing Boutique 

  • Hissy Fit & Fabulous Boutique - Winner
  • A Broke Mom's Side Hustle - Favorite
  • Hattie Mae Designs - Favorite

Best Flooring Store

  • Jake's Discount Flooring, Cabinets & Storage - Winner
  • The Home Depot - Favorite
  • Parrish Carpet Sales, Inc. - Favorite

Best Flower Shop

  • Mattoon Flower Shop, Inc. - Winner
  • Lake Land Floral - Favorite
  • Bells Flower Corner - Favorite

Best Fresh Produce

  • ALDI - Winner
  • County Market - Favorite
  • Rick & Nelda Campbell - Favorite

Best Furniture Store

  • Richey's Furniture - Winner
  • Slumberland Furniture - Favorite
  • Big Lots - Favorite

Best Gaming

  • GameStop - Winner
  • Belly's - Favorite
  • Veterans of Foreign Wars - Favorite

Best Gas Station

  • Casey's - Winner
  • Lambo's - Favorite
  • MotoMart Mattoon - Favorite

Best Grocery Store

  • ALDI - Winner
  • County Market - Favorite
  • Aldi in Charleston - Favorite

Best Home Improvement/Hardware Store

  • The Home Depot - Winner
  • Charleston Ace Hardware - Favorite
  • Kirchner Building Centers - Favorite

Best Jewelry Store

  • Towne Square Jewelers - Winner
  • Shores Jewelry - Favorite
  • Spilled Milk Keepsakes - Favorite

Best Liquor Store

  • Gateway Liquors - Winner
  • Express Drive Thru - Favorite
  • Harry's - Mattoon - Favorite

Best Locally Owned Business

  • Morgan's Meat Market - Winner
  • Milk and Honey Coffee House - Favorite
  • Broke Moms Side Hustle - Favorite

Best Lumber Store

  • Kirchner Building Centers - Winner
  • Kull Lumber Company Inc - Favorite
  • Graber Building Supply of Arcola - Favorite

Best Optical Shop

  • Lifetime Eye Care - Winner
  • All About Eyes - Mattoon - Favorite
  • Scott A. Clarke, OD - Favorite

Best Paint Store

  • Sherwin-Williams Paint Store - Winner
  • The Home Depot - Favorite
  • Charleston Ace Hardware - Favorite

Best Place for Garden/Nursery Products

  • deBuhr's Seed & Feed - Winner
  • The Home Depot - Favorite
  • Rural King - Favorite

Best Shoe Store

  • Mack Moore Shoes - Winner
  • Shoe Sensation - Favorite

Best Wine Selection

  • County Market - Winner
  • Gateway Liquors - Favorite
  • Express Drive Thru - Favorite

