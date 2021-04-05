Siren Report: No injuries reported in Mattoon Marketplace crash

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Mattoon police

Vehicles driven by Gabriel C. Freeman of Lerna and Tinley C. Risinger of Mattoon collided at 7:22 a.m. Sunday in the parking area between Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Cato Fashions in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center. No injuries were reported.

-- -- --

Vehicles driven by Rhonda M. Tatman of Charleston and Alice F. Titus of Mattoon collided at 8:07 p.m. Thursday at Broadway Avenue East and Crestview Drive. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

-- -- --

Vehicles driven by Raven S. Morrison of Mattoon and Mackenzie R. Harford of Mattoon collided at 11:18 a.m. Thursday at 32nd Street and Western Avenue. No injuries were reported.

