Siren Report: No injuries reported in Mattoon Marketplace crash
Mattoon police

Vehicles driven by Gabriel C. Freeman of Lerna and Tinley C. Risinger of Mattoon collided at 7:22 a.m. Sunday in the parking area between Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Cato Fashions in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center. No injuries were reported.

Vehicles driven by Rhonda M. Tatman of Charleston and Alice F. Titus of Mattoon collided at 8:07 p.m. Thursday at Broadway Avenue East and Crestview Drive. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Vehicles driven by Raven S. Morrison of Mattoon and Mackenzie R. Harford of Mattoon collided at 11:18 a.m. Thursday at 32nd Street and Western Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

