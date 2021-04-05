Siren Report: No injuries reported in Mattoon Marketplace crash

Mattoon police
Vehicles driven by Gabriel C. Freeman of Lerna and Tinley C. Risinger of Mattoon collided at 7:22 a.m. Sunday in the parking area between Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Cato Fashions in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center. No injuries were reported.
-- -- --
Vehicles driven by Rhonda M. Tatman of Charleston and Alice F. Titus of Mattoon collided at 8:07 p.m. Thursday at Broadway Avenue East and Crestview Drive. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
-- -- --
Vehicles driven by Raven S. Morrison of Mattoon and Mackenzie R. Harford of Mattoon collided at 11:18 a.m. Thursday at 32nd Street and Western Avenue. No injuries were reported.