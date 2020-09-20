10 takeaways from the Big Ten schedule release, including Nebraska taking one in the teeth and Ohio State getting a favorable draw

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Guess where Nebraska, the Big Ten’s rogue member, starts the season?

Columbus, Ohio. The Shoe. Have fun starting 0-1 on Oct. 24 (or 23).

“I think Ohio State will be a two-to-three touchdown favorite,” said Fox Sports analyst Urban Meyer, whose Buckeyes just slid past the Huskers (36-31) during his final season as coach.

Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields learned of the Nebraska matchup during ESPN’s “GameDay” show. He helped bring Big Ten football back by launching a #LetUsPlay online petition: “The stuff we had to go through was crazy. It’s mind-blowing the way God works. Our whole team’s excited. We can’t wait.”

More fodder for the pro-conspiracy crowd: Nebraska’s other crossover opponent (from the East) is Penn State.