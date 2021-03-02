3 things we learned from the Chicago Cubs spring training home opener Tuesday

For the first time in 356 days, Chicago Cubs fans left the ballpark with “Go Cubs Go” serving as the soundtrack for a win.

Sloan Park hosted 3,225 fans for Tuesday’s Cactus League home opener against the Kansas City Royals. The stadium can allow up to 4,000 fans per COVID-19 restrictions, but there will be fewer than that because of social distancing measures. That includes closing off sections of seats in each row and circles drawn on the berm for designated areas to sit.