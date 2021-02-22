4 things learned from the Chicago Cubs’ 1st full-squad workout

“Being in this game, I mean, what he said is true to about 99.9%,” Rizzo said. “It happens, it’s just not out there and it’s not said, and there’s stories written on it. But there’s teams that manipulate service time all the time. You go back to so many different guys.

“And him coming out and saying that is pretty annoying and frustrating for us players, but it’s not like we don’t know anything. ... I’m happy it’s out there in public now and people are seeing that this is the way it is.”

MLB and the players union are already on a collision course for a contentious battle over the next collective bargaining agreement after the current deal expires at the end of this season. Mather’s comments are more fuel for the impending showdown.

Rizzo didn’t appreciate Mather’s annoyance at having to pay for an interpreter for former Mariners pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma. Rizzo lauded former teammate Yu Darvish and how he handled his media responsibilities. Darvish felt comfortable enough last year not to use an interpreter.