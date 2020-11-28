5 things to watch as the Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers, including Mitch Trubisky’s ‘big opportunity’ and a long-awaited Davante Adams-Jaylon Johnson matchup

Rodgers is having a big season, even by his lofty standards. He leads the league with a 115.8 passer rating and has an NFL-best 11 passes of 40 yards or more. He also is second with 29 touchdown passes behind Russell Wilson (30). Rodgers’ 68.2% completion percentage is his best since his 2011 All-Pro season in which he completed 68.3% of his passes.

“(It’s) his football intelligence and his IQ,” Pagano said. “He’s such a bright guy and so cerebral, it’s just too easy. And he just toys with you. He stands back there and he spends all day behind the center and he’s moving guys around to get man/zone tells. He knows what the hell you’re going to be in. He finds the matchup he wants and then he exploits it.

“He’s just masterful at it. He’s Picasso. ... He’s the Michelangelo of quarterback play.”

It has been difficult for opposing defenses to force Rodgers into turning the ball over, especially the last couple of seasons. But Rodgers lost a fumble and threw an interception in the Packers’ 34-31 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. He has four interceptions and two lost fumbles this season.