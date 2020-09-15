A hot mic gives hope that the Big Ten will announce a football restart decision tonight

With a 60% threshold needed, that means at least six schools would need to flip. Sources were confident that would happen after hearing what the medical subcommittee of the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force presented to presidents and chancellors.

In addition to good news regarding the availability of rapid, daily testing, conference officials likely were impressed that the ACC and Big 12 showed Saturday that college football can be played safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Until we have answers to (medical issues), we will keep our season postponed,” Blank said Tuesday during testimony. “Once we have answers … we will try to plan a delayed season. When such a decision happens, your first question should be: What’s changed?”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) pressed Blank on the timing of the vote to “restore fall football.”

She declined to answer. And because this is the Big Ten and nothing is easy, she added: “I can’t say what the vote is going to look like. Decisions within the Big Ten are largely majority-based, but I’ll be honest: We almost always decide everything by consensus.”