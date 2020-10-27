After another dismal offensive showing, will Matt Nagy give up play-calling or turn back to quarterback Mitch Trubisky? Not yet, the Chicago Bears coach says

“I’ll say this too. When you’re in a little bit of a rut like we are — a lot of bit of a rut like we are right now — you have to look at everything. And sometimes even if it’s just a little bit of a change somewhere, too, you have to be able to do that.

“No one here, coach and/or player, has too big of an ego to think that it’s not them as a player or a coach. We talk through those kinds of decisions. We’ll just keep evaluating and rolling and seeing where we’re at.”

That “not right now” answer probably is distressing to fans who don’t want to see another pitch to Cordarrelle Patterson on fourth-and-1, a failed call Nagy defended Tuesday by saying a similar play worked against the Detroit Lions.

It won’t calm those who don’t understand why the Bears couldn’t come up with a running game plan that would net them more than 49 yards on the ground or why they couldn’t score after having first-and-goal at the 8-yard line in the fourth quarter.

And it won’t satisfy those who wonder why they see rookie tight end Cole Kmet make a huge play and then disappear for most of the rest of the game, including staying on the sideline with tight end Jimmy Graham on Nick Foles’ interception in the end zone.