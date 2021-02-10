5 things to know about new Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson won his first World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Now, after spending his first seven seasons with the Dodgers, he will try to help the Chicago Cubs win another World series after signing a 1-year, $7 million deal on Feb. 5.

Pederson has made a career as a player who can provide a spark with his bat. He has hit 20 home runs in four of his first seven seasons, though he hasn’t finished any season with a batting average above .250.

His power should help a Cubs team that finished below the major-league average for home runs in 2020.

Here are some things to know about the new Cubs outfielder:

1. He committed to USC out of high school but opted to go straight to the majors

Pederson was going to be a USC Trojan but was drafted in the 11th round by the Dodgers and had a decision to make. Joc’s father, Stu, had attended USC, and Joc said at the time he’d be excited about either direction he chose.