Cardinals hold off Pirates 6-5 in Game 1 of doubleheader

Martinez steadied himself after before his defense let him down in the fourth behind an error by DeJong and right fielder Tommy Edman that allowed the Pirates to pull within a run.

Williams saw his ERA rise to 6.70 after allowing six runs (five earned) in 4 1/3 innings. Williams is 1-11 in his last 12 decisions dating back to September 2019. The 28-year-old's future is uncertain with a team that is in the midst of a massive remodel. He called the last few months a “mental grind” while being away from his wife, Jackie, and their three young children.

“It's been hard for me to keep up and stay up,” said Williams, who is scheduled to make one more start for the last-place Pirates. "I know as soon as I get home, I’ll have a jolt of energy and see four or five days without baseball and it’s going to be you know, chomping at the bit to get out there, reprove myself and show people what I have.”

Murphy had two of Pittsburgh's four hits. Rookie third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes drove in two runs but the Pirates went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Placed RHP Dakota Hudson on the 10-day injured list with a strained right forearm. Hudson left his start on Thursday night after two innings due to what he described as discomfort in his right arm. He went 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts. St. Louis added RH reliever Nabil Crismatt to take Hudson's roster spot.

