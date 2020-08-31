Chicago Cubs get OF Maybin, 2 lefty relievers in 3 trades

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin and two left-handed relievers in three trades on Monday, adding some help for their pursuit of their first division title since 2017.

The NL Central leaders sent minor league infielder Zack Short to Detroit for Maybin, who is batting .244 with a homer and two RBIs in 14 games this year. The Cubs got Chafin and a cash consideration from Arizona for a player to be named or cash. Osich was acquired in a deal with Boston for a player to be named or cash.

The addition of Maybin gives the Cubs a glut of outfielders on the roster. They also acquired infielder/outfielder José Martínez in a trade with Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he likely will get most of his playing time at designated hitter.

The Cubs also have lefties Kyle Ryan and José Quintana in their bullpen, but Quintana could return to the rotation after Tyler Chatwood left Sunday's 10-1 victory at Cincinnati with right elbow discomfort.

Chafin has been sidelined by a left finger sprain, but he is expected to return soon. He recorded an 8.10 ERA over his first 11 appearances this year.