Chicago Cubs might have options in the new pool of non-tendered free agents, including David Dahl and Carlos Rodon

The list of non-tendered free agents is accompanied by a “buyer beware” sign.

In the case of the Chicago Cubs, there’s plenty to consider as they retool their roster, with tougher decisions ahead after their choice to non-tender popular slugger Kyle Schwarber.

The Cubs need a left fielder who can reach base more often and strike out less than Schwarber, unless they move Ian Happ to left and look for a top-of-the-order center fielder who can complement the switch-hitting Happ.

Among the more eye-opening players who became a free agent Wednesday night was left-handed hitter David Dahl of the Colorado Rockies, a career .286 hitter who has held his own against left-handed pitchers with a .277 mark.

Like Happ, Dahl, 26, can play all three outfield positions. He was the 10th pick in the 2012 draft — four spots behind fellow non-tendered outfielder Albert Almora Jr. and one spot in front of Addison Russell.

Although Dahl wasn’t expensive, earning the prorated portion of a $2.475 million salary this year, the Rockies elected to let him go, and there could be a few reasons. First, he has been nagged by injuries to his shoulder, foot and ribs, along with a ruptured spleen in 2015.