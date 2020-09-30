Corey Dickerson homers as Marlins beat Cubs 5-1 in playoff opener

“We’ve got to come in tomorrow and find a way. That’s it,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said.

The Marlins could be without center fielder Starling Marte after he was hit on the left hand by a fastball in the ninth inning. The team said he had a left hand contusion and was going for X-rays.

Marte got the start after he was hit on the front of his helmet by a fastball during Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Yankees.

“He's been like a target almost,” manager Don Mattingly said. “But he's been bouncing back from everything else so hopefully we get good results with everything and we'll see where he's at.”

Miami was 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position before Dickerson drove Hendricks' 106th pitch just over the wall in left-center for his first career playoff homer, erasing the Cubs' 1-0 lead on a cool, blustery afternoon.

After Hendricks was pulled by first-year manager David Ross, Marte singled and Aguilar hit a drive to right off Jeremy Jeffress for his third playoff homer.

“I’ve been feeling so strong at the end of games,” Hendricks said. “I was making good pitches and I made good pitches to Dickerson all day long. That’s wasn’t a bad pitch. He just jumped on it.”