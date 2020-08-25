Cubs are taking advantage of Nico Hoerner’s versatility by shifting him around the infield

“When you talk about moving around, balls in gaps, relays, things like that, it’s nice for those guys to be comfortable of where to go and what spots to fill on the diamond,” Ross said. “We do move them around, but there’s a tendency to label the position just for responsibility purposes.”

Hoerner stole his first major-league base in the fourth inning of Monday’s 9-3 victory over the Tigers. His future as a potential leadoff batter was mentioned by a few player development executives at Cubs Convention in January.

Hoerner believes he can get even better at the art of base stealing, but he doesn’t want to take the bat out of his teammates’ hands.

“It’s picking the spot that gives us the best chance to win,” he said. “You’re trying to score runs, and when you’re at the bottom of the lineup, often times the best hitters are up while you’re on base. So you’re already in scoring position on first base with the order and power we have.”

Hoerner knows he has plenty to learn but feels he’s under less scrutiny than his veteran teammates.