Cubs beat Cardinals for win in final game of series behind Kyle Hendricks

CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks hit his spots and kept hitters off balance. It was a command performance at a big moment for the Chicago Cubs.

Hendricks went eight innings, and the NL Central-leading Cubs beat the second-place St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Monday.

Led by Hendricks and a 10-hit attack, Chicago closed out the five-game series on a winning note after losing three straight. It leads the defending division champions by 2 1/2 games.

Hendricks (5-4) gave up a run and seven hits in his second straight win. He also struck out four and walked none in his 38th consecutive start with two walks or less — the most by a Cubs pitcher since at least 1901.

“I didn't know that to be honest with you,” Hendricks said. “It's something I'm shooting for, I guess. It's a good result to have, to know that what I'm going out there and trying to do is coming across. I've just got to keep focused on that, keep moving forward and not giving them free bases."

Hendricks' poise and control have made him one of the Cubs' most reliable pitchers since he debuted in 2014.