Giolito tosses season's first no-hitter as Chicago White Sox blank Pittsburgh

CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates 4-0 Tuesday night.

With the seats at Guaranteed Rate Field empty, the hollers of his teammates echoed around the ballpark after right fielder Adam Engel extended to catch Erik Gonzalez's slicing drive toward the line for the final out.

"I've been working for this type of game for a while now and it's really cool that we got it done," Giolito said.

An All-Star last year, the 26-year-old Giolito (3-2) matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit.

Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito's way of perfection. The right-hander threw 101 pitches and made quick work of the Pirates — Pittsburgh came into the game batting just .229 this season and has the worst record in the majors.

The White Sox rushed toward the mound after the final out to celebrate Giolito's first career no-hitter.

Giolito was fully aware in the later innings what was at stake.