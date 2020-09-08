Kindred: Lou Brock was everything you'd want from an idol and more

There is risk in meeting your idol. It comes with no guarantees, just the hope that the person you see on a field or court or stage or movie screen is as you envisioned when the game is over and the lights have dimmed.
You imagine them as ordinary people who possess extraordinary talent for acting out a scene, shooting a basketball or, in the case of Lou Brock, hitting/outrunning a baseball.
Brock was 47 in 1987, eight years removed from his final major league season. Still, he was Lou Brock, and the Pantagraph sportswriter assigned to cover his appearance in Bloomington was a 29-year-old small market scribe.
A nobody, if you will.
That’s how Brock could have viewed it. A first ballot Baseball Hall of Famer, he could have been gruff or short or elitist. His appearance at the grand opening of Triple Play Sportscards on Main Street would have paid the same.
Instead, Brock looked the reporter in the eye and said, “Hello. How are you? Have a seat.”
Suddenly, the room felt balmy on a chilly January day. The idol was genuine, down to earth. The scribe was breathing normally again.
That was the magic of Lou Brock, beyond the 3,023 career hits, 938 stolen bases. .293 batting average and two World Series championships. He was as gracious and giving off the field as he was daring and disruptive on it.
It is a rare combination, especially among idols.
Brock, who died over the weekend at 81, ascended to idol status in the 1960s and stayed through the 70s, capping a marvelous 19-year career in 1979. He batted .304 that season in 405 at bats. While he stole a mere 21 bases, far down from the then-record 118 he swiped five years earlier, he still was a quality big league player as his 40th birthday approached.
One afternoon that season, the small market scribe was at Busch Stadium, not on duty but as a paying customer. Brock made it worth every penny.
He went 3 for 4 that day in a St. Louis Cardinals victory. As he trotted in from left field after the top of the eighth inning, the crowd began to chant, “One more year! One more year!” Brock flashed that easy smile and tipped his cap in appreciation.
He had said 1979 would be his final season and he stayed true to his word. Meeting him later, that’s not surprising.
Among Brock’s trademarks was a fast and ferocious pop-up slide. He did it better than anyone. He stood tall as a person as well, long after his final game or Hall of Fame speech.
On that day in 1987, he signed autographs for young and old, made small talk with them and the inquisitive reporter. He asked the youngest how old they were, what position they played. He looked them in the eye and smiled broadly. He brightened all of their days, one signature at a time.
Meanwhile, he filled the scribe’s notebook with what he was doing at the time -- as a business owner, part-time baserunning/hitting coach, occasional public speaker -- and some things he hoped to do.
“I wear many hats,” he said.
Soon after, he turned reporter briefly, asking the scribe, “Are you from here? How long have you been writing? Do you enjoy it?”
The answer to the latter was yes, he enjoyed it very much. It was especially true on this day, when he met his idol and found him to be everything he imagined. And then some.
Brock was the catalyst on the Cardinals’ 1964 and 1967 world champions and 1968 World Series team. He gave every game energy and excitement in an era when not many were televised. You experienced his exploits through the eyes and words of Harry Caray and Jack Buck, Hall of Famers in their own right.
Repeatedly, they let a chubby kid in Atlanta, Illinois know that “Brock is running!” and that he is “Safe!” and that “the ball gets away and he’s headed for third!”
Such mayhem on the bases seemed to happen every night and you wondered what the man inside that blur of a No. 20 uniform was like.
Now you knew. He was special in every way.
Asked about his Hall of Fame induction, Brock replied that day, “It is like having a great year. The feeling goes on and on.”
It’s the same for us in regard to Brock. What he gave us, on and off the field, will live “on and on.”
“Thank you for your time,” the scribe told him.
“You’re welcome,” he said. "Thank you."
How many idols would say that?
Only the best.
