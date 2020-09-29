Kindred: Watching playoff baseball is a pleasant surprise in an unlikely season

There you have it. Play ball, play hard and when the World Series is over, the winner will have a genuine, hard-earned sense of accomplishment. That’s enough to make me watch.

Thus, when the first pitch of the postseason was delivered Tuesday, there was no missing it. The Twins’ Kenta Maeda dropped in a breaking ball for a strike to the Astros’ George Springer at 1:10 p.m., according to the large clock on the living room wall. It will have to do.

While there are things not to like about this postseason, the Astros for one, there is much to embrace here in the land of corn stalks and Gondolas. Our three teams with the most rooting interest — Cubs, Cardinals and White Sox — are in the expanded playoff field.

The most intriguing is the White Sox, who slugged their way to the best record in the American League by mid-September before limping home the final two weeks. They have a captivating mix of young and old. Here’s hoping they make a run.

White Sox faithful have waited since 2008 for a playoff game. The Cardinals have appeared in six postseasons and the Cubs in four in that span.