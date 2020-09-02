Pittsburgh Pirates to wear No. 21 on sept 9 to honor Roberto Clemente

The importance of slipping a No. 21 jersey over his shoulders isn't lost on current Pirates third base coach Joey Cora, a Puerto Rico native and former major leaguer.

“I’m getting goosebumps right now,” Cora said. “Wearing No. 21, as a Puerto Rican, as a Pirate, it means a lot. It’s a responsibility on that one, but hopefully I can wear it and make him proud with the fact that I’m wearing it and that we all are. As a Puerto Rican, it’s a little bit more special, obviously. To honor Roberto Clemente, not only the player but the person, it’s a huge, huge honor."

While the drumbeat for finding a way to honor Clemente annually has been growing for years, it received a loud advocate when the Pirates hired manager Derek Shelton last fall. He approached owner Bob Nutting and president Travis Williams about having a one-day celebration, then connected with the Clemente family in hopes of building momentum.