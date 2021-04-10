García, Brewers end Cards' 4-game win streak, 9-5

Houser pitched around Nolan Arenado to load the bases ahead of DeJong.

"We were confident in knowing that we could get DeJong behind Arenado so we weren't willing to give him (Arenado) anything he could drive and get some runs in there," Houser said. "So, we played a little safe there. I had to make the pitches and we made the pitches and got out of it."

Martínez (0-2) gave up three runs in five innings. The right-hander has allowed seven earned runs in 10 innings this season.

"Stuff was good right out of the gate," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "Maybe some changeups got some plate, guys put some swings on him."

Austin Dean hit a three-run homer in the Cardinals eighth. It was his first home run since Sept. 26, 2019 when we played for Miami.

Molina had three hits.

TOWING THE LINE

Justin Williams advanced to third base in the sixth after reaching on an error that scored the Cardinals' first two runs. Williams was then hit by a line drive off Tommy Edman's bat. Williams thought he was in foul territory, but plate umpire Alan Porter ruled Williams was on fair side of the base line and called him out, ending the inning. The play was not reviewable.