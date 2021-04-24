Piña's pinch-hit homer powers Brewers over Cubs

CHICAGO — Pinch-hitter Manny Piña connected for a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Chicago Cubs for a 4-3 victory on Saturday.

Brent Suter (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Freddy Peralta, helping Milwaukee to its fourth win in five games. Josh Hader got three outs for his fourth save in four opportunities, working around a leadoff walk.

Keston Hiura had three hits and Kolten Wong finished with two as the Brewers bounced back from a 15-2 loss in the series opener Friday.

“Yesterday had already passed and we came here this morning to keep fighting,” Piña said.

Cubs manager David Ross was ejected by plate umpire Corey Blaser in the ninth following a strike one call on Jake Marisnick with a runner on first and none out. Marisnick struck out on three pitches.

“That looked extremely high,” Ross said. “That was a bad call. I mean, plain and simple.”

Jason Heyward homered for Chicago, which had won four in a row. Eric Sogard had three hits.

The Cubs jumped in front on Nico Hoerner's two-run double in the second. After a shaky start, Adbert Alzolay retired 12 in a row.