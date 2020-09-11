Sullivan: Chirping from the dugout is fun, but it doesn't help the Cubs if they can't score runs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — It's become evident the Chicago Cubs are all chirp and no bite.

If there was any question of that, Cincinnati Reds ace Trevor Bauer answered it after dominating the Cubs in a 3-0 win at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

"It's kind of funny, I've got to give them props," Bauer said afterwards. "They actually chirped all night and yelled at me all night. Normally when they get behind, they shut up real quick.

"I mean, even when I got taken out, they're yelling 'bye' at me. I gave them a nice little wave and some other stuff because it was impressive that you can chirp at someone after he shoved it up your (rear) for 7 2/3 innings. So props to them on that."

The Cubs came back the next night and broke out for a five-run fourth in an 8-5 win. But this is one of those weird Cubs seasons that makes no sense.

They could be a modern day version of the Hitless Wonders, the 1906 White Sox team that beat the Cubs in the World Series after finishing last in the American League with a .230 average. The 2020 Cubs entered Thursday's game with a .226 average, ranked 27th in the majors.