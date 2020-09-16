Wainwright pitches Cards past Brewers 4-2 to open twinbill

ROSTER MOVES

Cardinals: RHP Johan Oviedo (0-2, 4.66 ERA) was activated off the injured list after passing a rapid test for COVID-19 and was scheduled to start the second game of the doubleheader. LHP Rob Kaminsky was designated for assignment. OF Justin Williams was recalled from the alternate training stie as the 29th player for the doubleheader. INF Max Schrock and RHP Junior Fernandez were recalled from the alternate training site. OF Lane Thomas and RHP Nabil Crismatt were optioned to the alternate training site.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cards: Molina, who caught an additional two innings before leaving Tuesday’s game after being hit in the hand by Ryan Braun’s bat, was back in the lineup after a CT scan earlier Wednesday, but was batting ninth. ... 2B Kolten Wong, who missed Tuesday’s game after experiencing discomfort in his left side while warming up, said he had an MRI that showed no structural damage, but was not in the lineup for the first game. “The only time I feel pain is when I swing,” Wong said. “Running and defense might be something I can still do. I’m going to try and take some swings and see how it goes, but for the most part I know I can come in as a defensive replacement.”