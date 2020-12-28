Watch now: 2020 was a grind for us all — but it had its moments. Here’s a look at some of the best and worst, from Anthony Rizzo’s hand sanitizer to a Big Ten fabrication

In a year in which the sports world shut down and we were forced to watch “Tiger King,” there still was plenty to talk about in 2020.

In a lot of ways, it was business as usual.

LeBron James eventually got another ring. Alabama and Clemson headed back to the College Football Playoff. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was booed at the World Series. And Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared in every other TV commercial.

But it also was the year of COVID-19 outbreaks, postponed and canceled games, ratings drops and athletes protesting racial injustice. Major events such as the Masters and Indianapolis 500 took place in different seasons, and the hyphenated term that best defined the sports year was the ubiquitous “opt-out.”

If you’re a dyed-in-the-wool fan, chances are you stuck around for most, if not all, of your favorite sports, even if you couldn’t watch games in person. So congratulations are in order to you for surviving 2020, the year we’ll never forget even if we wanted.

As we march into 2021 with hopes of better days ahead, here are some of the people and moments that made this sports year one to remember.

Most inspirational comeback